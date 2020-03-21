The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 20, 2020

Weeknights at 9 p.m. EST, we’ll be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) — As the nation finds itself in the throes of a pandemic, Nexstar stations from around the country are providing updates each night at 9 p.m./8 CST with the latest coronavirus headlines.

Three of the country’s major cities are on lockdown tonight. Could other states and cities follow suit?

In our live digital show Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – Evening Update, today Friday, March 20, 2020, we have live reports from Providence, Rhode Island; Raleigh, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; Denver, Colorado; and Los Angeles.

