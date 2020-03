GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Grambling State University is canceling graduation this spring due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the GSU Twitter page, there will not be a ceremony in May for graduating seniors.

Grambling State has been home for the last 4 years for our graduating seniors. We are disappointed that we won't have the opportunity to celebrate your success with a scheduled commencement. Please come back to march later! You are family forever. #TigerStrong #grambling_rys20 — Grambling State Univ (@Grambling1901) March 20, 2020

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.