Coroner identifies body found Tuesday in vacant lot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has identified the man whose body was discovered early Tuesday in north Shreveport.

Roderyck Young, 21, was found dead just after 8 a.m. Tuesday

A driver spotted Young’s body around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday while passing by in the 1500 block of Hanna Street in the Martin Luther King neighborhood and contacted Shreveport police.

When police arrived they found the victim had been shot and began investigating his death as a homicide.

An autopsy was scheduled at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

The investigation remains open, and anyone who has information regarding this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

