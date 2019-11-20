Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Shreveport neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man whose body was discovered in Shreveport’s Valley View neighborhood Tuesday night has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Xathaniel Williams, of Shreveport.

Around 6 p.m. Williams was found with a fatal gunshot wound to his neck in the 7100 block of Gregory St.

Williams was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. His body was sent to Ochsner LSU Health hospital for an autopsy.

