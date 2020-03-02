Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died in Saturday crash

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has released the name of a Shreveport man killed Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, as he sat on a motorcycle on the shoulder of Interstate 20 not far from the Texas border.

Dewayne Edward Caldwell, 52, died on the eastbound side of the highway at Mile Marker 2 just after 3:40 p.m. Saturday, just minutes after he and the motorcycle were struck by a passing vehicle.

An autopsy was scheduled at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office.