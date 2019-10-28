Coroner identifies teen fatally shot Sunday evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has identified a Shreveport teen who was mortally wounded in the Western Hills neighborhood just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

Dayton DeShawn Washington, 18, was shot in the incident that occurred at an apartment complex in the 6100 block of Tierra Drive, which runs west off Pines Road north of Interstate 20.

The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died just before 9 p.m.

Washington was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.

An autopsy has been ordered at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

