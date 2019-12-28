Coroner identifies teen killed in Thursday night accident

KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An 18-year-old killed in a single-vehicle collision in south Caddo Parish late Dec. 26, 2019, has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Charles Ramond Wright, of the 14500 block of Pecan Road in Keithville, was killed in the collision that occurred around 10:20 p.m. Thursday in the 13300 block of Four Forks Road in Keithville. He was partially ejected from the vehicle.

An autopsy was ordered through Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.