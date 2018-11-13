Coroner identifies two men killed in early morning shootings

Two men who were shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Shreveport have been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the man who was fatally shot in the Caddo Heights neighborhood as 22-year-old Cleo D. Thomas.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thomas was found suffering from numerous gunshot wounds in the 2100 block of Corbitt St.

Meanwhile, a man who was shot and killed in the Mooretown neighborhood has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

Shortly after 4 a.m. 42-year-old Willie D. Reed was found in the 4000 block of Mayfield St. suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Thomas and Reed were identified through fingerprint comparison. Both men will undergo autopsies at Ochsner LSU Health.

