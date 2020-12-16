Coroner identifies victim in Highland shooting

Shreveport Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday morning in the Highland neighborhood. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man shot and killed Tuesday morning in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood is identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

52-year-old Reginald Young was shot around 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Jordan Street. The coroner’s office says his identify was confirmed through fingerprint comparison.

Shreveport Police have arrested Desmond Johnson and charged him with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.