Coroner identifies victim in Highland shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man shot and killed Tuesday morning in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood is identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.
52-year-old Reginald Young was shot around 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Jordan Street. The coroner’s office says his identify was confirmed through fingerprint comparison.
Shreveport Police have arrested Desmond Johnson and charged him with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.