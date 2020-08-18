Coroner identifies victim in Vivian fatal crash

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has identified the victim an early-Monday-morning fatal accident near Vivian, La.

The body of Austin C. Moore, 21, of the 100 block of South Purdue Street in Vivian, was found just after 4:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Myrtis-Texas Line Road in north Caddo Parish.

According to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator, Moore’s vehicle crossed the center line, left the road and struck a tree.

The crash remains under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss