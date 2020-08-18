Coroner identifies victim in Vivian fatal crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has identified the victim an early-Monday-morning fatal accident near Vivian, La.

The body of Austin C. Moore, 21, of the 100 block of South Purdue Street in Vivian, was found just after 4:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Myrtis-Texas Line Road in north Caddo Parish.

According to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator, Moore’s vehicle crossed the center line, left the road and struck a tree.

The crash remains under investigation.

