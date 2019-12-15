Coroner identifies woman killed in southeast Shreveport 3-vehicle crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has identified the woman killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Shreveport late Friday.

Lauren Christen Davis, 29, of Barksdale Air Force Base, died at the scene of the collision, East 70th Street and Gilbert Drive, at 11:17 p.m.

According to police, Davis was stopped at the red light on East 70th Street at Gilbert Drive facing eastbound, when an eastbound heading 2013 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Jeremy Prentiss crashed into the back of the Ford Explorer she was driving, causing it to subsequently strike the team bus of the Lone Star Brahmas hockey team, who were returning to their hotel after playing the Mudbugs at George’s Pond Hirsh Coliseum.

Prentiss was given sobriety tests, after which he was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and vehicular homicide. T

An autopsy was ordered through Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

