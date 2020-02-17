Coroner releases name of woman fatally shot in Cedar Grove neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The name of a woman fatally shot in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood late Sunday night has been released.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, 41-year-old Tasha Mayberry was found shot several times just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of W. 73rd St. and Union Ave.

Mayberry was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where she later died from her injuries.

An autopsy was ordered at Ochsner.

According to Shreveport Police, neighbors allegedly heard two people arguing before multiple shots went off.

The shooting is under investigation.

