Coroner’s office identifies Saturday drowning victim at apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man who drowned in a west Shreveport apartment complex’s swimming pool Saturday afternoon has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Joseph Dixon, 29, of Shreveport, was pronounced dead at Willis-Knighton South Hospital at 4:41 p.m. Saturday.

Just before 4 p.m. Saturday, Dixon was rushed to Willis Knighton South after being found non-responsive in the pool at Castlewood Apartments in the 2000 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

Dixon died at the hospital less than an hour later.

Positive ID was made by the Shreveport Police Department.

An autopsy was scheduled at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

