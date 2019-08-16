Cotton Valley Mayor learns punishment for abuse of office

COTTON VALLEY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Mayor of Cotton Valley finds out how much time he will spend in jail for abuse of office.

On Friday Joseph Alexander was sentenced to four years at hard labor, all suspended but one year on each count to run concurrently for two counts of felony abuse of power.

When Alexander is released from jail he will also be on probation for three years.

In May 2018, Alexander was arrested by Louisiana State Police and booked into the Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

On two different occasions in 2017, Alexander was accused of mishandling town funds.

The town clerk said Alexander was given taxpayer dollars for purposes not related to the town.

