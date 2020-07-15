Council approves mask ordinance and delays smoking ban in casinos

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council unanimously approves an emergency mask ordinance.



Since it is an emergency declaration five votes were required from the council. The ordinance requires people to wear personal protective masks or face coverings during the COVID-19 public health emergency while in public.

After adding an amendment council members John Nickelson and Grayson Boucher voted in favor of the mask mandate. The amendment mirrors the Governor of Louisiana’s Proclamation and sets the penalty for violation at $50.00.

Before the vote Mayor Adrian Perkins expressed his support of the ordinance.

“We can barely run bus shifts. As a matter of fact we’ve had to shift Sportran’s schedule because of how many bus drivers have contracted this virus. This is extremely deadly. Pastor Blake that was brought up was a mentor of mine. I’ve had family members, I’ve had friends affected by this. Our community members are being devastated by this every day.”

This vote comes after a statewide mask mandate went into effect this week.

Shreveport casinos will have another year to prepare to go smoke free. Last month council approved a smoke free ordinance, banning smoking in all workplaces including casinos.

It would have taken effect August 8th, but an amendment delays casinos’ compliance until next August. It was approved with a four to two vote.

Council also approves legislation calling for a new process for internal investigations for the police department.

Councilwoman Levette Fuller revealed the resolution during a news conference on Monday. All six council council members present at Tuesday’s meeting voted in favor of the resolution that would allow independent investigations of SPD by an outside agency.