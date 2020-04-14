Council confirms Henry Whitehorn as CAO

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport city council confirms a new Chief Administrative Officer.

During a virtual meeting the council voted 4 to 3 along party lines for Henry Whitehorn. James Green, Jerry Bowman, LeVette Fuller and Willie Bradford voted in favor of his confirmation, while James Flurry, John Nickelson and Grayson Boucher voted against it.

Whitehorn replaces Sherricka Fields Jones, who is now serving as Chief Financial Officer. Whitehorn recently retired from his post as US Marshal for the Western District of Louisiana.

This comes nearly two months after council rejected his confirmation with a 3 to 3 vote.