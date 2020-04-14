Breaking News
LDH reports 129 new COVID-19 deaths, largest single-day death count in Louisiana to-date
Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force Tuesday briefing

Council confirms Henry Whitehorn as CAO

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport city council confirms a new Chief Administrative Officer.

During a virtual meeting the council voted 4 to 3 along party lines for Henry Whitehorn. James Green, Jerry Bowman, LeVette Fuller and Willie Bradford voted in favor of his confirmation, while James Flurry, John Nickelson and Grayson Boucher voted against it.

Whitehorn replaces Sherricka Fields Jones, who is now serving as Chief Financial Officer. Whitehorn recently retired from his post as US Marshal for the Western District of Louisiana.

This comes nearly two months after council rejected his confirmation with a 3 to 3 vote.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss