Council revokes MLK liquor store’s permit and votes down $35 million debt resolution

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council votes to revoke a liquor store’s alcohol beverage permit, but it could just mark the start of an impending legal battle.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, members voted unanimously to revoke Riteway Liquor Store’s license and suspend the use of the MLK location as a liquor store for 12 months.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the business had more than 100 calls for service.

It also was the site of two homicides over a 14 month period.

A petition was organized last year by Antoinette Davenport and other family members of the victims to close the business.

“Because this is definitely something that I have battled with and fought hard for two years. It’s still not done. The hard work is about to begin with the upcoming renewal of the MLK neighborhood.”

The property owner and the tenant who operates the liquor store have both retained legal counsel. Ron Miciotto is representing the landowner and Dhu Thompson is representing the tenant.

Thompson says they plan to file an appeal Wednesday in district court and ask for a stay order.

“We feel that it’s unfair that a business owner is going to be held responsible for actions of criminal activity that are not in his control. There’s a lot of business owners throughout the entire city that could be subject to the same penalty provisions if that’s the standard.”

According to a letter from Chief Ben Raymond prior to new ownership at the Riteway Liquor Store there were fewer than 20 calls to SPD over a five year time span.

Also happening at Tuesday’s council meeting, a resolution for the city to take on $35 million dollars in debt fails.

The measure presented earlier this month by Mayor Adrian Perkins and his administration would provide the city funds for expenses.

The first vote failed with a tie and Tuesday four council members voted in opposition to the resolution.