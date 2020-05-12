Council will select interim councilmember for District A

MONROE, La (05/11/20) -- The World Health Organization named 2020 the Year of the Nurse. We're sharing stories of nurses on the front lines working in the battle against COVID-19.

As news broke that COVID-19 impacted the lives of those in Ouachita Parish, it put things into perspective for nurses. "Surreal, so surreal. Nothing I ever expected. It's distressing," said Donna Horne, Registered Nurse, Med Surge Floor at St. Francis.