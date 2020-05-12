Council will select interim councilmember for District A

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Council will select an interim council member for District A.

14 candidates applied for the position left vacant by the resignation of Willie Bradford.

A special meeting was held Monday to interview the applicants.

The following applicants’ names were listed on the agenda for interviews:

Lloyd Anderson

Njeri Camara

Frederick T. Ellis

Joyce M. Gilmer

Dr. Gail Guidry Griffin

Rose Wilson McCulloch

Marvin Muhammad

Carmen D. Parks

Gregory H. Powell

Lee O. Savage

Tabatha H. Taylor

A vote is expected during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

