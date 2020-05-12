Council will select interim councilmember for District A

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Council will select an interim council member for District A.
14 candidates applied for the position left vacant by the resignation of Willie Bradford.
A special meeting was held Monday to interview the applicants.
The following applicants’ names were listed on the agenda for interviews:
Lloyd Anderson
Njeri Camara
Frederick T. Ellis
Joyce M. Gilmer
Dr. Gail Guidry Griffin
Rose Wilson McCulloch
Marvin Muhammad
Carmen D. Parks
Gregory H. Powell
Lee O. Savage
Tabatha H. Taylor
A vote is expected during Tuesday’s regular meeting.