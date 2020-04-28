Councilman James Flurry announces he’s battling leukemia

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Councilman James Flurry makes an emotional announcement during Tuesday’s meeting.

Flurry shares he’s battling acute leukemia and will be traveling to Baylor Medical Center in Texas for treatment.

“I thank you all for standing with me. I thank the citizens. I will continue to work. I have no plans to resign because I intend on beating leukemia.”

Flurry says his diagnosis has come on very suddenly and he asked for prayers and privacy during this time.

Flurry serves District E and won reelection in 2018.