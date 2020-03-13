Councilman Willie Bradford defends his vote on housing development

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday, Shreveport City Council rejected a $22-million housing project for the MLK neighborhood. One of the two who voted no, Councilman Willie Bradford.

One by one neighbors living in the Martin Luther King community expressed loudly and clearly their opposition to a housing development on Audrey Lane.

Despite the overwhelming resistance from neighbors at Tuesday’s council meeting, Councilman Willie Bradford still voted in favor of it.

“The opponents took a more aggressive rejection than the proponents. If they were to come and speak in favor they was attacked for even supporting it, so they were intimidated not to say nothing.”

Thursday Bradford still stands by his decision to support the housing development, which lead him to go against the wishes of his constituents.

“While they saw it as a low income housing project I saw it as an economic development where it could have been a catalyst for other development.”

He does have some regrets about how it was presented to the community.

“I should have made a better case of what a Opportunity Zone does and how it encourages and give incentives to investors to bring more quality things into a community.”

However he agrees with the process saying the investors brought it before the MPC and a week after the board approved it he held a community meeting.

“I said for those that don’t think this is a good thing for the community, they don’t have to move there.”

Despite the plan failing with a five to two vote he believes some good came from this.

“The win is the residents got what they wanted and if they want to continue to make their community better they can continue to make it better and I will assist them in anyway I can.”

Bradford told us the developers are now looking at areas outside of the MLK neighborhood for this project.

Last year Bradford announced his plans to retire from city council in May, but he will continue his work in the community.