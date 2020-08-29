Shreveport councilwoman puts pressure on citizens to help solve teen’s murder

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A member of the Shreveport City Council is putting pressure on citizens and the Shreveport Police Department to help solve the murder of a Green Oaks High School student.

On Wednesday night, 17-year-old Minnion Jackson was shot multiple times while driving a vehicle on Interstate 220 and North Market Street. He later died from his injuries at Ochsner LSU Health.

Witnesses told investigators shots were fired from a black SUV. SPD says as of Friday, they have no updates and no suspect information they can share with the public.

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor represents the area where the shooting happened and she is asking people to come forward with answers.

“What angers me even more, this senseless act of violence that occurred and how tragically he was killed,” said Councilwoman Taylor.

“It is tragic, but what needs to happen and what should happen is, you know who did this and you need to turn this person in.”



Shreveport-Caddo Crimestoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information in connection with the fatal shooting.

Jackson was a standout football player at Green Oaks. A vigil will be held for him Saturday at 6 p.m. at Green Oaks.

