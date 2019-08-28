Councilwoman rejects deal, pleads not guilty to DWI, reckless operation charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Councilwoman Levette Fuller this morning turned down a plea offer that would have amounted to no jail time, and pleaded not guilty to one count of reckless operation of vehicle and DWI in Caddo District Court this morning.

Fuller, who was elected to her District B seat in a December 2018 runoff election, was arrested in the early morning hours of July 4 by Shreveport Police and originally was charged with driving while intoxicated and texting while driving.

The SPD’s booking sheet showed she was booked into the Shreveport Jail at 2:20 a.m. that morning, and bonded out shortly thereafter. According to the arrest affidavit, Fuller said she was going too fast around a corner while texting a friend and hit a parked car.

The first-term councilwoman also told police she consumed 2 to 3 glasses of wine, earlier in the evening. Fuller was taken to Shreveport Police’s D.W.I office where a physical alcohol test was conducted, but she refused to give a chemical breath sample.

Today, Assistant Caddo District Attorney Joshua Williams offered a plea bargain of six months in the parish jail, suspended and six months probation, driving improvement classes and restitution for damaging the victim’s car, but Fuller refused the deal, opting to plead not guilty and take her chances with the Court.

However, the day after the incident happened, Fuller took responsibility for the incident and released the following statement on her Facebook page:

“No one is above the law, and our actions and choices have consequences. When I chose to drive myself home, I made two awful mistakes, and like anyone, I will face the consequences of my actions. Texting while driving is never ok. Driving under the influence of any amount of alcohol is never ok. I’m absorbing the seriousness of these charges and I’ve learned a life- long lesson. I want to thank the Shreveport Police department for their fair and professional handling of this situation. I expect to be treated as any member of our community and am not privy to special privileges. I humbly accept and appreciate the countless messages of prayerful support. I am dedicated to earning and restoring the public’s faith in me moving forward as the public servant elected to represent District B.“

If Fuller is convicted of DWI, first offense, she faces from 10 days to six months in the parish jail, along with a fine from $300 to $1,000; if she is convicted of the reckless operation charge, she faces up to 90 days in jail and up to a $300 fine.

She will be back in court on Oct. 6 for arguments and hearings.

