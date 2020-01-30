Couple visiting all 50 states in 18-foot camper arrives in Baton Rouge

An Ohio couple who quit their day jobs and left their 3-acre farm to embark on a one-year journey to visit all 50 states in their 18-foot teardrop camper has arrived in Baton Rouge.



Photos courtesy of Mary and Jim Competti.

Jim Competti, 50, and Mary Competti, 49, reached the Pelican State on day 140 of their journey, and they wrote that they’ll be taking in the sights, sounds and tastes of Louisiana through Friday.

Louisiana marks state No. 17 the Compettis have visited, and these travelers began their trip, which they call their “Journey of a Lifetime,” on Sept. 9, 2019. They plan to visit 48 states in their camper before flying to Alaska and Hawaii.