Court denies appeal of Arkansas man convicted in Charlottesville rally beating

FILE – This photo provided by the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office shows Jacob Scott Goodwin of Ward, Arkansas. The Supreme Court of Virginia denied the appeals of Goodwin and Alex Michael Ramos, convicted in the 2017 brutal beating of DeAndre Harris in a Charlottesville parking garage the day of a violent white supremacist rally. The court denied Goodwin’s petition for appeal Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, and denied Ramos’ petition for appeal in early May, according to Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring’s office. (Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Supreme Court of Virginia has denied the appeals of two men convicted in connection with the brutal beating of a Black man on the day of a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

According to state Attorney General Mark Herring’s office, the court denied Jacob Scott Goodwin’s petition for appeal Wednesday and denied Alex Michael Ramos’ petition for appeal in early May.

Goodwin, of Ward, Ark., and Ramos, of Georgia, were convicted of malicious wounding for their roles in the 2017 beating of DeAndre Harris, which was captured in photos and videos widely shared online.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.