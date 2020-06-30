Court hearing held to determine future of Caddo Parish Confederate monument

The Caddo Parish Commission voted to remove the Confederate monument outside the courthouse in October 2017.

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The future of the Caddo Parish Confederate monument was heard by a judge Tuesday morning.

Lawyers for the Shreveport chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Caddo Commission submitted a written brief to Judge Craig Marcotte, who will in turn send them his written opinion.

Within that opinion should be a resolution from Judge Marcotte on what should happen with the monument.

There is no timetable as to when Judge Marcotte will make a decision.

Last November the United Daughters of the Confederacy requested the temporary restraining order to keep the monument from being moved.

In December, the Caddo Parish Commission approved $500,000 in funding to pay for the removal of the monument.

The Caddo Commission originally voted to remove the monument back in 2017.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.