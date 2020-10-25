Coushatta community comes together to remember life of fatally shot teen

COUSHATTA, La (KTAL/KMSS)- Hundreds of people gathered Saturday to show their love and respect for a Coushatta teenager.

Kier Jackson, 17, was killed in a fatal shooting Wednesday.

People came with candles and balloons to grieve for what some of them called a heinous act. They came together at the site where they claim the shooting took place, not to remember Jackson’s death but to celebrate his life and the difference he made in theirs.

Jackson’s father, Joseph Steele, said he continues to mourn for his son, but loves that his son touched so many people in their community. “I really didn’t know my child had an impact on the world like this but I thank God for having justice….soon,” Joseph Steele said.

Kimberly Steele, Jackson’s step-mother, was warmed by the love the community showed at Jackson’s vigil.

“Wow…I am so amazed and I think Kier had an impact on a lot of people’s lives and they showed it for him tonight,” Steele said.

Out of all the tears and mourning in the crowd, the words that stood out most came from his sister Nichelle Jackson. “He was a strong person. He was our backbone when our mom passed away. He made sure we were always alright.”

Nichelle Jackson said even in death her brother continues to make her proud.

“It’s kinda sad that he’s not here but to see everybody come out and see how many people really enjoyed his company it makes me proud of him,” she said.

It’s been only two years since Jackson moved into his father’s home after his mother died from cancer. His older sister Messiah Fields said she feels terrible because it was her job to protect him.

“Before my mama passed away I made a promise to her that I was going to make sure Kier and my sister were good…and this happened. To me I feel like I broke my promise to my mother,” Fields said.

While the Red River Parish’s Sheriff office hasn’t released any new information, the family say everyday is a struggle because they want answers.

“We got to get justice for Kier,” Kimberly Steele said.

The Red River Sheriff’s Office said Jackson’s death is the first fatal shooting of the year in the parish.

