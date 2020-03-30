COVID-19 outbreak leaves many seniors in isolation, at greater risk of depression

(NBC NEWS) — Elderly Americans, more vulnerable to COVID-19, are being encouraged to isolate themselves amid the coronavirus outbreaks, but health experts say it comes at a cost.

According to an article in medical journal The Lancet, it puts “older adults at greater risk of depression and anxiety.”

“Watch for their signs. If they are not talking to you as much as they did before. If they are not as chatty,” says the Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Neha Vyas.

Dr. Vyas and says it’s more important than ever to reach out to seniors in your life.

Warning signs include having trouble sleeping or eating, low energy, neglecting physical care and feelings of hopelessness.

“Make sure that you connect with them daily, maybe twice a day over the phone or virtually through a platform where you can see their faces,” Dr. Vyas advises.

Some nursing homes are working to get tablets to residents, and communities are finding ways to reach out safely, like online visists or parades that pass by nursing home windows.

