COVID-19 threat forces Bossier Parish Police Jury to cancel April meetings

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier Parish Police Jury has decided to cancel next month’s meetings due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In response to the Statewide Stay at Home Executive Order issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards and the March 23 Emergency Declaration issued by Bossier Parish Police Jury President Jimmy Cochran the regular police jury meeting as well as any other committee meetings scheduled for April 1 have been canceled.

A decision to cancel police jury meetings scheduled for April 15 will be made at a later date.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.