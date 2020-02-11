CPSO announces road closure due to high water

Live Now
DESOTO PARISH, La. (News Release) – Keithville-Kingston Road at the Desoto Parish line has been closed in both directions due to high water.

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s officials say the area will be monitored, and motorists are advised to heed the barricades for their own safety, said Sheriff Steve Prator.

The area remains under a flash flood watch. Additional widespread rainfall in amounts of two to four inches is expected through Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Sandbags are available from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. through Friday at the Parish Commission Fleet Maintenance Office, 1701 Monty Street in Shreveport.

Instructions on placing sandbags can be found on the Caddo Sheriff’s Office website at www.caddosheriff.org under Headlines. You may also visit the webpage to sign up for phone, text, or email emergency notifications via the parish’s new alert system, Everbridge.

