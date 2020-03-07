CPSO deputies investigate early-morning shooting

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Caddo Parish Sherrif’s deputies are on the scene of an early-morning shooting in the Western Hills neighborhood.

Early Saturday morning, CPSO deputies responded to a shooting call in the 4000 block of Calderwood Drive.

When they arrived, deputies found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Deputies say the victim was taking out his trash around 6:30 a.m. today when he was shot in the leg by an unknown suspect, who fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Ochner’s LSU Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect in the shooting fled.

Investigators have been on the scene all morning interviewing possible witnesses.

This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or go to the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.