CPSO deputies investigate early-morning shooting

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Caddo Parish Sherrif’s deputies are on the scene of an early-morning shooting in the Western Hills neighborhood.

Early Saturday morning, CPSO deputies responded to a shooting call in the 4000 block of Calderwood Drive.

When they arrived, deputies found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Deputies say the victim was taking out his trash around 6:30 a.m. today when he was shot in the leg by an unknown suspect, who fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Ochner’s LSU Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect in the shooting fled.

Investigators have been on the scene all morning interviewing possible witnesses.

This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or go to the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss