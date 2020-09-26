CPSO holds recruitment for January’s Academy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- The Caddo Parish Sherriff’s Office on Saturday held a recruitment event to fill several slots in the new Sheriff’s Academy slated to begin in January 2021.

According to CPSO Capt. Sharon Piggs, of Internal Affairs and Personnel, the open positions are for security and corrections deputies, as well as registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical nurses (LPNs).

A degree is needed to be an RN, but not necessary to qualify for the deputy positions.

“We need integrity, we need people who have a sense of honor, we need people with patience. Other than that, we’ll train you for the job but we need you to come in with a willing open mind, willing to learn anything and work hard,” Piggs said.

Applicants wishing to qualify for the January Academy are required to complete a process that includes a pre-employment and comprehension test, followed by a polygraph and medical examination before being offered a hire date to join their team.

Hiring remains open and people wishing to apply may by to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at 501 Texas Street in Shreveport from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday or click here.

The deadline to apply for the January Academy has not been set yet.

