CPSO: Mansfield man arrested for allegedly distributing meth in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Mansfield man was arrested Sunday for allegedly possessing and distributing large amounts of methamphetamine in Caddo Parish.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Jamie Hill was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. by the DEA Task Force after agents investigated a tip that he had been selling multiple ounces of meth in the local area and from his hotel room in the 9400 block of Healthplex Drive.

CPSO says he consented to a search of his vehicle where agents found about144 grams of suspected methamphetamine hidden inside his car. During a subsequent search of his hotel room, about 218 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a 9 mm handgun were discovered hidden in the room. The total value of the drugs seized was $36,200.

Hill was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was transported to the Caddo Correctional Center and booked on the federal charges.

The DEA Task Force, which investigated this case, includes the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, Shreveport Police Department, Louisiana State Police, and DEA.

