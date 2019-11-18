CPSO searching for suspect in Shreveport bank robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are trying to track down a suspect who robbed a bank in Shreveport.

The incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. Monday at the Wesla Federal Credit Union in the 2900 block of Williamson Way.

According to CPSO the suspect entered the bank with a weapon and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. While the suspect was leaving the bank he tripped and dropped his mask and some of the money.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black mask, and neon gloves. The suspect was also picked up outside of the bank by someone driving a light-colored Dodge SUV.

Investigators believe the suspect may be linked to an attempted bank robbery earlier this morning on Line Ave. near C.E. Byrd High School.