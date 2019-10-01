CPSO seeks help finding information on horse shooting

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information about a horse that was shot, said Sheriff Steve Prator.

A homeowner’s horse was found shot in a pasture near the 1700 block of Cedar Hill Road in Keithville. The incident took place between the late evening on the September 5th and early morning of September 6th.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Nathan Everett or Corporal Gary Bailey with the Caddo Sheriff’s Office at 681-0700 or Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at 673-7373.

