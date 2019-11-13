CPSO still searching for clues in man’s 2015 disappearance

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives are still looking for answers in the 2015 disappearance of a Caddo Parish man.

On Nov. 21 33-year-old Kenneth Cole was reported missing by his family.

Caddo deputies say since that time there has been no word from Cole and no sightings. Only the discovery of his car at the Shreveport Goodwill on West 70th St. shortly after he was reported missing.

The last time Cole’s family had contact with him was on Nov. 16, 2015, by phone. He purchased a plane ticket to Las Vegas and was to leave on Nov. 20 but he didn’t make the flight. He had plans to move to Alaska with a friend but didn’t make it there either.

Investigators say there were no obvious signs of foul play, but lack of evidence has provided no clues as to where he might be.

Anyone with information about Cole, his activities in Nov. 2015, or where he might be is urged to contact Det. Nathan Everett at the Caddo Sheriff’s Detective’s Office at 318-681-0700.