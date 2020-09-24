CPSO to hold a recruiting event this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office will hold a recruitment event Saturday from 9 AM until noon. The Sheriff’s office is looking to fill positions including RN’s, LPN’s, and Corrections deputies. Normally, CPSO tries to hold these events before an academy.

If you interested in applying for any open position, you should fill out the application online before showing up Saturday. Although, the application will be available to fill out on site. All applicants must bring a current driver’s license to the event. In addition, indidviuals who have college degrees or prior military service bring those items too.

A written reading comprehension test will be given at 9:30 AM. The recruitment event will take place at the Sheriff’s Re-Entry Facility located at 1121 Forum Drive next to the Caddo Correctional Center.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.