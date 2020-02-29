CPSO working fatal accident on I-20

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies are working a fatal accident in the eastbound lane on Interstate 20 at Mile Marker two, according to Cindy Chadwick, CPSO public information officer.

Details are not known at this time, however, it is believed at least one motorcycle is involved.

All lanes are now open I-20 East at Mile Marker 2 (Louisiana Welcome Center). Congestion is approximately 3 miles in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) March 1, 2020

All lanes are back open, but drivers should expect some delays along I-20.

We will update this breaking story as details become available.

