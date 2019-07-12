Crash knocks out signal light in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Repairs are underway after a vehicle crashed into a signal light early this morning in Texarkana.

The signal pole on State Line Ave. at the I-30 ramp was severely damaged by the impact of the crash.

Due to the way the signals operate, both sides of the interchange signals will remain in all-stop flash mode until a full repair can be made.

TxDOT officials say repairs could take up to two weeks.

TxDOT Director of Traffic Operations Rebecca Wells said, “We have issued an emergency work order to make repairs and are exploring all options to turn this signal back on as soon as possible. However, this entire interchange will operate as an all-way stop until then. Stop signs have been installed at the intersections by the Texarkana Maintenance Section. We are getting message boards from our signal contractor for the Stateline approaches to give advance notice of the stop condition.”