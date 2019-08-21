Crate and Barrel recalls push walkers

(NBC) – Crate and Barrel is recalling about 1,500 baby push walkers for safety hazards.

The wooden walkers can become damaged over time, exposing sharp points and small parts, which can potentially pose choking and laceration hazards to children.

Crate and Barrel has received three reports of small parts becoming exposed.

No injuries have been reported.

Parents should immediately stop using the product and contact Crate and Barrel for a refund.

