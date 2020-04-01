Crews battle early morning building fire in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An investigation is underway into an early morning building fire in Shreveport.

The blaze started shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Jewella Ave.

When firefighters arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the building.

It took 26 firefighters 13 minutes to bring the fire under control.

According to SFD no one was injured in the blaze.

