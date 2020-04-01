Crews battle early morning building fire in Shreveport

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
House fire generic_1513440729647.jpg

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An investigation is underway into an early morning building fire in Shreveport.

The blaze started shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Jewella Ave.

When firefighters arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the building.

It took 26 firefighters 13 minutes to bring the fire under control.

According to SFD no one was injured in the blaze.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss