Crews battle house fire in Shreveport neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators are looking into what caused a house fire in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood.

The blaze started shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of Jackson St.

When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the home. It took 24 firefighters only 10 minutes to bring this fire under control.

The home appeared to be vacant and no injuries were reported.

