Crime spree lands 3 behind bars in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Three people have been captured in connection with a string of property crimes in Caddo Parish.

Authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies teamed up to arrest 51-year-old Patrick Green Sr., 44-year-old Derek L. Conner, and 51-year-old Edward Ray Trotter Jr. following a month and a half investigation.

Green, Conner, and Trotter are accused in over a dozen crimes between Nov. 25, 2019, and Jan. 9, 2020 at Shreveport businesses.

The burglaries happened at Ivan Smith Furniture, the Cove restaurant, Brinks Inc., Danny Joy Auto Sales, Family Dollar, Rose’s Express and I-20 Auto Sales.

The suspects have also been linked to multiple vehicle thefts and a burglary at Vic Garrett Motors in Blanchard.

Investigators believe Green, Conner, and Trotter used vehicles stolen from car lots to break into businesses and drive off with ATM machines.

All three suspects have been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

The agencies that participated in the investigation were: Shreveport Police Department Property Crimes, United States Marshal’s Office Fugitive Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation Task Force, Caddo and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Offices, Harrison Co. Sheriff’s Office and the City of Waskom, Texas Police Department.

