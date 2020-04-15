Crime Stoppers sees record breaking month in March

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Crime Stoppers had a record breaking month in March, awarding a total of $4,100 tips in the Shreveport area.

Officials said this amount is higher than any previous month in the organization’s history.

Among the results of these rewards was 20 arrests, two stolen firearm recoveries, and $550 in narcotics seized. These arrests cleared more than two dozen cases.

In addition, a stolen Dodge Charger that was used in the attempted homicide of several Shreveport Police Officers was recovered.

President of Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers Reed Ebarb said, “Crime Stoppers is continually improving our program and reaching out to the community for help with cases in the Shreveport area. These rewards show that we’re not only making progress, but we’re serious about rewarding those that assist us in these cases.”

Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers is a non-profit founded in 1982 for the purpose of operating an anonymous tip line and paying rewards on tips that lead to an arrest.

The organization assists in closing hundreds of cases locally a year. For more information, please visit our website at www.Lockemup.org.

