Crowd gathers at scene where man was shot and killed by police in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A crowd gathered Saturday evening at the scene where a young man was shot and killed by Lafayette police.

The gathering happened in the parking lot of the Shell gas station on the Evangeline Thruway at Chalmette Drive on Lafayette’s north side, less than 24 hours after a man who’s been identified by police as 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin, was gunned down.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Today, the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana, Alanah Odoms Hebert, released a statement on the shooting.

“Mr. Pellerin’s family and the people of Lafayette deserve answers and an independent investigation of what was clearly an inappropriate and excessive use of force by these officers. None of our communities are safe when the police can murder people with impunity or when routine encounters escalate into deadly shooting sprees.”

