Culvert blocking residents from entering or leaving Bossier Parish neighborhood

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The culvert at Le Oaks Drive over Willow Chute in north Bossier Parish is damaged, causing further damage to the road.

Oak Creek residents are unable to enter or leave the subdivision.

Bossier Parish Highway Department work crews say it will take at least two to three hours to get a temporary culvert in place.

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office would like everyone to be patient during this time.

