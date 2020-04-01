Curfew effective immediately in Town of Coushatta

COUSHATTA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Town of Coushatta has now been placed under a curfew to help control the spread of the coronavirus.

Mayor Dr. Johnny Cox announced Wednesday that a curfew is in effect for Coushatta from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. daily.

Mayor Cox said if anyone is out after this time they will be cited. In order for this curfew to work, everyone must follow the rules.

Residents are encouraged to avoid social gatherings of 10 or more people and maintain social distancing of 6 feet.

Cox said the curfew does not apply to first responders, essential work-related or emergency medical needs.

The curfew will remain in effect until further notice.

