Breaking News
Louisiana COVID-19 cases surpass 4,000; death toll now 185
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Curfew goes into effect tonight for Town of Homer

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A curfew will go into effect tonight for the entire Town of Homer to protect residents during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Town of Homer Mayor Dr. Xanthe Y. Seals announced that everyone will be under a curfew starting Monday, March 30. The curfew will run from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. through April 30.

Mayor Seals said the curfew may be extended beyond April 30 if state and federal officials deem it necessary.

Seals added that only those providing essential services will be allowed to be outside of their homes after this time.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss