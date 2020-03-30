Curfew goes into effect tonight for Town of Homer

HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A curfew will go into effect tonight for the entire Town of Homer to protect residents during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Town of Homer Mayor Dr. Xanthe Y. Seals announced that everyone will be under a curfew starting Monday, March 30. The curfew will run from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. through April 30.

Mayor Seals said the curfew may be extended beyond April 30 if state and federal officials deem it necessary.

Seals added that only those providing essential services will be allowed to be outside of their homes after this time.

