CVS opens Shreveport drive-thru test site as part of COVID-19 response

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (KLFY) — As part of a continuous effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19, on Friday, May 22 CVS will open eight new virus test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Louisiana.

Here is the location of the Shreveport test site.

CVS Pharmacy, 9194 Mansfield Road, Shreveport, LA 71118

These sites will utilize self-swab tests. CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May. Their goal? Processing up to 1.5 million tests per month.

Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 22 to schedule an appointment.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to a lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

The new testing sites in Louisiana include:

CVS Pharmacy, 5360 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

CVS Pharmacy, 7777 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Suite 100, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

CVS Pharmacy, 705 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA 70506

CVS Pharmacy, 2105 Cleary Avenue, Metairie, LA 70001

CVS Pharmacy, 4401 South Claiborne, New Orleans, LA 70125

CVS Pharmacy, 1600 Elysian Fields Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70117

CVS Pharmacy, 2103 Gause Boulevard East, Slidell, LA 70461

