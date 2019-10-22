CVS to test drone delivery for medications

(CNN) – CVS is partnering with UPS — which recently received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to make limited drone deliveries.

The drones will be automated, flying on pre-planned routes — in as quickly as five or ten minutes.

They will carry packages up to five pounds, and leave them in the front or back yard.

A human will supervise and take over flight if needed for safety’s sake.

CVS and UPS haven’t said when or where deliveries will begin.

