Cypress Black Bayou Cleanup Day is this Saturday

Benton, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The first annual Cypress/Black Bayou Cleanup will start Saturday. Volunteers will meet up at the Cypress Park Group Picnic at 8 AM. Organizers say Cypress Black Bayou is a great area for recreation and relaxation. However, some fishers are leaving trash behind near the dam. In addition, trash is piling up in a wooden area near Linton Road.

“Some of the wooden areas where the water flows are areas that are not easy to reach,” said Friends of Cypress Black Bayou Volunteer Kay Loftin.

Volunteer Tom Lawson has twenty years of experience with cleanups and he says education is vital in slowing down littering. “We continue to teach the younger ones about the importance of not littering in school. On the police end, the sheriff’s department does try hard to stop illegal dumping,” said Tom Lawson.

Although this is the organization’s first cleanup, they are hopeful a large crowd show up to keep the waterway clean. Following the cleanup, there will be lunch provided and door prizes.

